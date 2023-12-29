FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 907.7% from the November 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
FE Battery Metals Trading Down 3.3 %
FE Battery Metals stock opened at 0.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.29. FE Battery Metals has a fifty-two week low of 0.12 and a fifty-two week high of 0.98.
About FE Battery Metals
