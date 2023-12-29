Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Raymond James

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Farmland Partners Price Performance

Farmland Partners Increases Dividend

NYSE FPI opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.06 million, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 0.94. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Farmland Partners’s previous None dividend of $0.13. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmland Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 178,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

