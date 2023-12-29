Family Firm Inc. Has $27.27 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Family Firm Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 623,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,707 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Family Firm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,428 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955,891 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,089,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $48.16.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

