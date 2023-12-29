Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXC. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Exelon from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Exelon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Get Exelon alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EXC

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $35.85 on Monday. Exelon has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 2.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 231,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after buying an additional 13,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,470,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.