Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases 282 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,735 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

WMT stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.84. 1,427,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,289,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $424.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.77.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $53,168,468.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,593,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,748,904,258.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $53,168,468.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,593,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,748,904,258.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,479,006 shares of company stock worth $542,170,741 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

