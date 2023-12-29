Evanson Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after buying an additional 1,272,637 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,878,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after buying an additional 497,131 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.46. The company had a trading volume of 547,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,336. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

