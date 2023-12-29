Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $675,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.25.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $595.93. 378,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,579. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $588.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $543.90. The stock has a market cap of $271.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

