EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.19.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $275,231.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,933 shares of company stock valued at $469,682. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 987.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 89,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.45. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $49.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 170.98%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

