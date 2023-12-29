Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. B. Riley cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $52.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.70.

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $54.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average of $44.64. The firm has a market cap of $545.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $67.09.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.52 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 93,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 36,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

