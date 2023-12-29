Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Dynatronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $3.80 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

DYNT opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.36.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 46.68% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

