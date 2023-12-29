DraftKings’ (DKNG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DKNG. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Argus lifted their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.86.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DKNG

DraftKings Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.91. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $8,507,123.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,760,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,062,502.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $8,507,123.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,760,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,062,502.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 241,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $8,821,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,107,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,412,398.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,408,800 shares of company stock valued at $87,716,006. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.