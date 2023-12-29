Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Short Interest Update

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,300 shares, a growth of 600.9% from the November 30th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DHCNL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.47. 12,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,952. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $16.92.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.