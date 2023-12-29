Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,158,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $52,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.46. 35,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,758. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day moving average is $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.16 and a 1-year high of $53.27.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

