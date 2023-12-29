Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,681 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $12,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,090,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340,194 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,966,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214,274 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,184,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430,907 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,163,000. Finally, RS Crum Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,775,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DFIC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.53. 897,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.