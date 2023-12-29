Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of DCOM opened at $27.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.81. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $165.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,529,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,487,000 after acquiring an additional 245,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 15.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,506,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,568,000 after purchasing an additional 199,889 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 363,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 135,614 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 457.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 150,157 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 123,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 246,054 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 101,764 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

