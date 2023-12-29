Denali Advisors LLC Has $4.18 Million Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,535 shares during the quarter. Rush Enterprises comprises approximately 1.5% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 55.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 10.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after buying an additional 39,377 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 59.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,659,000 after buying an additional 283,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 1.3 %

RUSHA stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.01.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $65,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,400,320.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $65,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,400,320.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,169.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

Further Reading

