Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ CPIX opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $28.31 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $2.91.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
