Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPIX opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $28.31 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $2.91.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $142,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.