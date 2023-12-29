ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Trimmed by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.45.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $116.90. 385,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,778,035. The firm has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.06.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

