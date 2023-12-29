Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Wedbush

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.44.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $75.84 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 123,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.