Clarius Group LLC Sells 5,888 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,468 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,888 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 53,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,014 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 111,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 34,739 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,171 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

Intel Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.39 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $212.44 billion, a PE ratio of -125.97, a PEG ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.25.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

