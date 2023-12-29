Clarius Group LLC Sells 3,481 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,363,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,263,000 after buying an additional 208,026 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 19.2% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 41,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MS opened at $93.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.63. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.51.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MS

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

