Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cintas worth $33,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 16.3% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $600.40. The stock had a trading volume of 47,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $423.06 and a 1-year high of $607.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $546.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.91.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.50.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

