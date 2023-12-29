Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Trading Down 0.9 %

CHEK opened at $2.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $5.90.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.39. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check-Cap will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check-Cap

Check-Cap Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Check-Cap in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Check-Cap by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 176,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.