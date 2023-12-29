Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Check-Cap Trading Down 0.9 %
CHEK opened at $2.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $5.90.
Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.39. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check-Cap will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check-Cap
Check-Cap Company Profile
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Check-Cap
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.