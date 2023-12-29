CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
NYSE:CVM opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. CEL-SCI has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92.
CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.
