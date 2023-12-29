CEEK VR Achieves Market Capitalization of $48.34 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $48.34 million and $3.96 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06051362 USD and is down -4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $4,146,439.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

