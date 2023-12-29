Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARV opened at $1.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.41. Carver Bancorp has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $5.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Carver Bancorp by 36.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

