Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives C$7.77 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.77.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CS shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$9.00 target price on Capstone Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Capstone Copper Price Performance

CS opened at C$6.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.68, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.12. Capstone Copper has a 12-month low of C$4.40 and a 12-month high of C$7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.55.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of C$432.27 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.6060606 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer James Craig Whittaker bought 46,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.50 per share, with a total value of C$299,832.17. In other Capstone Copper news, Senior Officer James Craig Whittaker purchased 46,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,832.17. Also, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total transaction of C$61,463.45. 19.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

Further Reading

