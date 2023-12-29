Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 861 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CORT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $36,278.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,104.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $36,278.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,104.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,415 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.80. 34,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,014. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average of $27.58. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.35.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.71 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also

