Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 533 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 2.0% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $21,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,613,000 after acquiring an additional 92,228,344 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $209,198,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.76. The company had a trading volume of 312,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,007. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $129.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 38.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,031 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,608 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

