Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 320 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 2.5% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $26,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Accenture by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Accenture by 12.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $351.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,528. The company has a market cap of $220.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $355.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.02.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

