Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 3.7% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $38,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 331.4% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 66.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.87. 110,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.58 and its 200 day moving average is $182.25. The firm has a market cap of $99.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

