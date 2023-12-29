Brokerages Set TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) PT at $49.00

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

NYSE:THS opened at $41.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.16. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $55.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.45 and a beta of 0.43.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $167,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,734.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth $59,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

