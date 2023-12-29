Brokerages Set New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) PT at $12.35

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.35.

NYCB has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush cut New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

