Brokerages Set Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target at $13.02

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.11.

LYFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Lyft stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Lyft has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.86.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 170.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $188,574.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,416,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,606.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 22,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $283,895.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,906,812 shares in the company, valued at $24,216,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $188,574.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,416,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,606.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,303 shares of company stock worth $4,047,972. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 129.0% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Lyft by 77.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lyft by 64.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

