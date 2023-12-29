Brokerages Set Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Price Target at GBX 4,651

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,651 ($59.10).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITRK shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intertek Group to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($63.53) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,900 ($62.26) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,973 ($63.19) to GBX 5,055 ($64.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

LON:ITRK opened at GBX 4,265 ($54.19) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,746 ($47.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,549 ($57.80). The stock has a market cap of £6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2,328.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,974.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,115.75.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

