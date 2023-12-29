Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.65

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.65 and last traded at $57.29, with a volume of 811432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 2.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,873.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,735 shares of company stock valued at $12,457,510 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,775,000 after acquiring an additional 451,029 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 561,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49,782 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 182.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 334.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 413,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,379,000 after purchasing an additional 318,409 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 286,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after purchasing an additional 20,169 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

