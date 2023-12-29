Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 1.6% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Booking worth $62,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 433.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,423.56.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock traded down $10.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,539.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,978.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,580.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,152.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,026.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

