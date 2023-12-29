Blossom Wealth Management Acquires 315 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.9% of Blossom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $95.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,286,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,541,750. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.02. The company has a market capitalization of $108.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.69%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

