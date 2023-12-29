BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% in the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 34.6% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 10.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.54.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $813.97. 23,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,306. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00. The firm has a market cap of $121.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $715.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $697.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

