Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Trading Down 7.8%

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.99 and last traded at C$4.04. Approximately 3,704,404 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,081,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.38.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

In other news, Director Brian Howlett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total transaction of C$58,950.00. In related news, Director Edie Hofmeister sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total transaction of C$60,108.00. Also, Director Brian Howlett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total value of C$58,950.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 582,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,522. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

