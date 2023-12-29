Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 4444230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Bezant Resources Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of £2.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Bezant Resources Company Profile
Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.
