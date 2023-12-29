Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 226 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $261.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.32. The stock has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $265.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.82.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

