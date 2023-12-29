B. Riley Raises trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target to $3.00

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $1.40 to $3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRVG. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of trivago from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of trivago from $6.25 to $5.80 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.45.

Get trivago alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on trivago

trivago Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.65. trivago has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $10.15.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $171.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.89 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that trivago will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On trivago

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in trivago by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 58,698 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in trivago during the 1st quarter valued at $1,135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter worth about $2,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

About trivago

(Get Free Report)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.