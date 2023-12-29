ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Price Performance
NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $35.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.14. ATA Creativity Global has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $2.49.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 18.44%.
Institutional Trading of ATA Creativity Global
About ATA Creativity Global
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ATA Creativity Global
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.