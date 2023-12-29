Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Sets New 1-Year High at $176.44

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $176.44 and last traded at $175.68, with a volume of 9992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.69.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.07 and a 200 day moving average of $154.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.12%.

In other news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $307,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,999.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $307,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,999.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $899,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,498,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,612 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,222,000 after purchasing an additional 143,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

