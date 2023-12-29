Analyzing Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) and Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK)

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) and Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Skechers U.S.A. shares are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of Skechers U.S.A. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Skechers U.S.A. and Birkenstock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skechers U.S.A. 0 1 10 0 2.91 Birkenstock 0 7 12 0 2.63

Profitability

Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus price target of $61.36, suggesting a potential downside of 1.91%. Birkenstock has a consensus price target of $46.81, suggesting a potential downside of 5.43%. Given Skechers U.S.A.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Skechers U.S.A. is more favorable than Birkenstock.

This table compares Skechers U.S.A. and Birkenstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skechers U.S.A. 6.75% 13.02% 7.55% Birkenstock N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skechers U.S.A. and Birkenstock’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skechers U.S.A. $7.44 billion 1.29 $373.03 million $3.41 18.35 Birkenstock N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Skechers U.S.A. has higher revenue and earnings than Birkenstock.

Summary

Skechers U.S.A. beats Birkenstock on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball. The company also provides men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running and sporting goods retailers, and big box club stores; franchisee and licensee third-party store operators; company-owned retail stores; digital commerce sites and mobile applications; and concept, factory outlet, and big box stores. It also licenses its Skechers brand. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Birkenstock Holding plc was founded in 1774 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Birkenstock Holding plc operates as a subsidiary of BK LC Lux MidCo S.à r.l.

