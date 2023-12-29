Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.55.

Amedisys Trading Down 0.2 %

AMED stock opened at $95.04 on Tuesday. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $106.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.55 and its 200 day moving average is $92.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,357.91, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $556.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

