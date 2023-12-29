Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Stock Price Down 2%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) shares fell 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.85. 35,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,227,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Altus Power Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Altus Power had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $45.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,734,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,934,771.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $319,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,910,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,560.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,734,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,934,771.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Altus Power by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Altus Power by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Altus Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Triad Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 39,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Altus Power by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

