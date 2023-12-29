Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Decreased by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 3.5% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $132,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.42.

Shares of APD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.14. 334,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,116. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.63 and a 12 month high of $320.90. The company has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

