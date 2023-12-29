Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Boosted by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,315 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $596.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $588.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $543.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

View Our Latest Report on ADBE

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.